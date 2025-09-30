Russia strikes with drones in Dnipro and Kharkiv – there are wounded and a dead, fires started – photos

According to preliminary data, the enemy attacked with Molniya and Shahed drones

Attack on the Dnipro River (Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA)

On the afternoon of September 30, Russia attacked Kharkiv and Dnipro with drones, injuring residents. This was reported by local authorities.

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, the enemy attacked the city around 16:30. Several fires broke out as a result of drone strikes, and 12 people received shrapnel wounds, lacerations and bruises .

Most of the wounded are hospitalized, one person is in serious condition.

The occupants attacked the Kyiv district of Kharkiv around 15:20 with a Molniya drone, , said Mayor Igor Terekhov. The UAV hit the ground, without damage. At 16:07 he reported a second strike by a combat UAV.

After that, the Russians hit Kharkiv with "shaheds" about five times. Preliminary, also in the Kyiv district. Information about the victims and damage is being updated.

UPDATED at 17:49. According to the mayor of Dnipro Boris Filatov, the strike hit the building of a medical center and a children's dentistry. Other damages are still being counted.

Lysak reported that the injured man in serious condition could not be saved, he died. There are already 15 known injured, two of them refused hospitalization, the rest are in hospitals.