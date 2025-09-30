Russia killed an entire family with two children with a targeted strike
On the night of September 30, Russians targeted a residential building in the village of Chernechchyna in the Krasnopil community of Sumy region with a drone attack, killing an entire family. This was reported to by Sumy Regional Military Administration.
A couple with two children lived in this house. No one managed to escape.
Rescuers unblocked the bodies of four victims from the rubble – parents and their sons aged six and four.
- Russians are constantly attacking Ukrainian civilians, striking at homes , critical infrastructure and other non-military targets.
