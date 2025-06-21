Russia fired 272 drones and eight missiles at Ukraine at night. The main direction is Kremenchuk
Air defense operation (Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel)

On the night of June 21, Russia once again launched a massive attack on Ukraine, using more than 270 drones and missiles of various types. This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Since 20:00 on June 20, the occupiers have attacked Ukrainian regions with 280 air strikes:

→ 272 drones of various types from the following destinations: Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo in Russia, as well as Chaudi in the temporarily occupied Crimea;

→ two X-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles from the airspace of the Tambov region of Russia;

→ by four Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea;

→ two Iskander-K cruise missiles from the Belgorod region of Russia.

See also
Crazy Missile Shortage. Why officials are slowing down the development of Ukraine's air defense system

The Air Force noted that the main direction of the strike was Poltava region, the city of Kremenchuk.

As of 10:00 a.m., air defense neutralized 260 enemy air attack vehicles, 145 were shot down by fire, 115 were lost locally:

→ 140 enemy UAVs were shot down by firepower, 112 were lost locally;

→ three "Iskander-K" cruise missiles (one was lost);

→ one X-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile (one was lost in the area);

→ one "Kalibr" cruise missile (one was lost locally).

A hit in Kremenchuk and falling debris in three locations were recorded.

  • Poltava JMA reported hits and falling debris on energy infrastructure facilities and in open areas. One person was injured.
Read also
All mass events temporarily banned in Poltava region – new statement from the OVA