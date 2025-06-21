Russia fired 272 drones and eight missiles at Ukraine at night. The main direction is Kremenchuk
On the night of June 21, Russia once again launched a massive attack on Ukraine, using more than 270 drones and missiles of various types. This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Since 20:00 on June 20, the occupiers have attacked Ukrainian regions with 280 air strikes:
→ 272 drones of various types from the following destinations: Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo in Russia, as well as Chaudi in the temporarily occupied Crimea;
→ two X-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles from the airspace of the Tambov region of Russia;
→ by four Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea;
→ two Iskander-K cruise missiles from the Belgorod region of Russia.
The Air Force noted that the main direction of the strike was Poltava region, the city of Kremenchuk.
As of 10:00 a.m., air defense neutralized 260 enemy air attack vehicles, 145 were shot down by fire, 115 were lost locally:
→ 140 enemy UAVs were shot down by firepower, 112 were lost locally;
→ three "Iskander-K" cruise missiles (one was lost);
→ one X-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile (one was lost in the area);
→ one "Kalibr" cruise missile (one was lost locally).
A hit in Kremenchuk and falling debris in three locations were recorded.
- Poltava JMA reported hits and falling debris on energy infrastructure facilities and in open areas. One person was injured.