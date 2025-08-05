Russia fires missiles at Sumy region, killing two people

On the morning of August 5, the Air Force reported a threat of ballistic missile attacks from Kursk

Sumy region (Illustrative photo: wikipedia.org)

On the morning of August 5, Russia launched a missile attack on the Pishchansky starosta of the Sumy community. The attack killed two people and injured others reported head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov.

Russians hit a local agricultural enterprise with a missile. The victims are being provided with medical aid.

Emergency services are also working at the site, and a search and rescue operation is underway.

At about 09:46, the Air Force reported launching guided bombs in Donetsk and Sumy regions. Later, there was a threat of ballistic missiles from Kursk.