Russia fires missiles at Sumy region, killing two people

Russia fires missiles at Sumy region, killing two peoplesupplemented
On the morning of August 5, Russia launched a missile attack on the Pishchansky starosta of the Sumy community. The attack killed two people and injured others reported head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov.
Russians hit a local agricultural enterprise with a missile. The victims are being provided with medical aid.
Emergency services are also working at the site, and a search and rescue operation is underway.
At about 09:46, the Air Force reported launching guided bombs in Donetsk and Sumy regions. Later, there was a threat of ballistic missiles from Kursk.
- july 27 the occupiers struck on a bus with civilians in Sumy region – three people were killed and five were injured.
- On the night of August 5, Russia delivered the most massive strike since the beginning of the war in the town of Lozova, Kharkiv region. One person was killed and the railroad was damaged.
