Russia fires North Korean missile at Ukraine on July 31, fails to reach target – Defense Express

The launch was recorded from the territory of Russia in the direction of Bila Tserkva, the publication writes

Flags of North Korea and Russia (Photo: resource of the occupiers)

Russia used a North Korean-made ballistic missile during its massive strike on Ukraine on July 31, according to Defense Express, citing sources familiar with the matter.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

The report states that the launch was detected from Russian territory towards Bila Tserkva, but the missile simply fell in the Kyiv Oblast, likely after a mid-air explosion.

The publication notes that debris with markings matching previously found remnants of KN-23-type ballistic missiles manufactured by North Korea was found at the crash site.

Russians used such missiles to strike Ukraine earlier in 2024, with the last recorded use on February 27. Thus, Russia has resumed using long-range missile weapons from North Korea after a five-month pause.

Defense Express reminded that the North Korean ballistic missiles Russia has at its disposal for strikes on Ukraine have a warhead with a high-explosive payload, the power of which is up to 1000 kg in TNT equivalent. The established maximum launch range is up to 650 km.

Photo: Defense Express

Photo: Defense Express

Photo: Defense Express

Read also: South Korea ties Ukraine support to Russia-North Korea cooperation