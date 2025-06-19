Russia handed over the bodies of the dead occupiers under the guise of fallen Ukrainian defenders: names established

Fallen Russian soldier (Photo: t.me/Klymenko_MVS)

Ukraine has identified the names of some Russian soldiers and officers whose bodies were handed over under the guise of dead Ukrainian defenders, Interior Minister Igor Klymenko announced .

Among those transferred was body No. 192/25. He was wearing a uniform of the Russian Armed Forces, and with him was a Russian passport, military ID card, serviceman's certificate coupon No. 1252, extracts from the order of the commander of military unit No. 52 dated 12/26/2023, and a badge with the inscription: "Russian Armed Forces MT-146004."

It turned out that this was the body of Bugaev Oleksandr Viktorovich, a soldier of the 1st Battalion of the 39th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of Russia.

Relatives have been looking for him since the end of March, when he disappeared in the Novomykhailivka area of the Donetsk region.

"This is yet another proof of how disrespectful Russia treats its people, throwing their bodies with those of Ukrainian soldiers. This is evidence of how insignificant human life is for Russia. Or is it just a way to avoid payments to families," Klymenko noted.

Klymenko reported that Ukraine is returning the bodies of Russian soldiers back to Russia.

On June 16, Ukraine managed to return another 1,245 bodies of fallen soldiers. The repatriation part of the Istanbul Agreements has been completed – in total, Ukraine received over 6,000 bodies in five days.

On June 18, Klymenko reported that, given that Russia, as part of the agreements in Istanbul, transferred 6,060 bodies to Ukraine, mixed with the remains of the occupiers, it will take at least 13-14 months for identification.