Russia hands over list of citizens taken from Grabove – Lubinets

Dmytro Lubinets (Photo: Lubinets / Facebook)

Ukraine has received information from Russian Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova about 52 Ukrainian citizens who were taken by the occupiers from the border village of Grabovske, Sumy region, to the territory of the Russian Federation. There are no children among them, said the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

"Now they are in one of the frontline regions of the Russian Federation. They are in the role of civilians. We were officially told that there are no restrictions on them," he said.

He added that the Russian side sent photos and videos of communication with Ukrainians about whether they have any complaints about the provision of food, medicine, water, and living conditions.

According to the Ombudsman, he appealed to Moskalkova with a demand to return these people to the territory of Ukraine. Lubinets said he was ready to pick them up at any time at any crossing point.