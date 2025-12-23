Ukrainian Armed Forces spokesman: About 100 Russians entered Grabovske, fighting is ongoing

The occupants are located in the southern part of the settlement, they are trying to drive them out, Tregubov said

Ukrainian soldier (Photo: General Staff/Facebook)

After a sudden attack by Russians on the village of Grabovske in Sumy region and the deportation of Ukrainians to Russia, fighting continues in the village. This was reported on the air of "Suspilne. Studio" reported viktor Tregubov, Head of the Communications Department of the Joint Forces Group.

According to him, up to a hundred Russian soldiers entered the territory of Hrabovske, tried to capture it and continue to advance toward the village of Ryasne.

"As of now, they are going deeper in the southern part (of Hrabovske – ed.). They are being driven out of there. There is a battle in the settlement," said the military.

Tregubov noted that the border between Ukraine and Russia is very long, and it is technically impossible to provide an instant response in all areas. This requires operational depth, which allows creating conditions for counterattacks.

Due to the fighting and the threat of further attacks, additional evacuations of civilians continue in the border settlements.