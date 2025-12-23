Ukrainian Armed Forces spokesman: About 100 Russians entered Grabovske, fighting is ongoing
After a sudden attack by Russians on the village of Grabovske in Sumy region and the deportation of Ukrainians to Russia, fighting continues in the village. This was reported on the air of "Suspilne. Studio" reported viktor Tregubov, Head of the Communications Department of the Joint Forces Group.
According to him, up to a hundred Russian soldiers entered the territory of Hrabovske, tried to capture it and continue to advance toward the village of Ryasne.
"As of now, they are going deeper in the southern part (of Hrabovske – ed.). They are being driven out of there. There is a battle in the settlement," said the military.
Tregubov noted that the border between Ukraine and Russia is very long, and it is technically impossible to provide an instant response in all areas. This requires operational depth, which allows creating conditions for counterattacks.
Due to the fighting and the threat of further attacks, additional evacuations of civilians continue in the border settlements.
- on December 20, from the border village of Grabovske in Sumy region took out about 50 residents of the aggressor state. Among them were even children.
- Abduction of citizens condemned lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys. Vilnius demands that Russia immediately release the people and guarantee their safe return home.
Comments (0)