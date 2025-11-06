Russia has actually destroyed Kinburn Spit and Askania Nova reserve – Navy spokesman

Kinburn Spit (Illustrative photo: wikipedia)

Russia has effectively destroyed the regional landscape park Kinburn Spit in Mykolaiv region. This is just one of the environmental problems that Russia has caused by its full-scale war, Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said during a telethon.

According to him, environmentalists are sounding the alarm and have turned to him to publicize this issue.

"We can start with the Kinburn Spit, which has been virtually destroyed by the Russians. And the same Askania Nova reserve. And this is only a part of it, this is what we know for sure and can see what condition it is in now. And it is not known whether and when this reserve will be restored," said the Navy spokesman .

In addition, the hostilities around the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula have a negative impact on the fleet and fauna in the Black Sea. According to various sources, environmentalists mention thousands of dolphins that have died since the start of hostilities.

Ecologists from Odesa also appealed because of fuel oil stains that reached the Odesa coast, Pletenchuk said.

"Unfortunately, we share the sea. That is why the environmental problem exists and it is not clear how long we will be fighting its consequences. As well as with the consequences of mining," he summarized .

Reference. The Kinburn Spit is a nature reserve in the south of Mykolaiv region, covering an area of 418.4 hectares. It has been occupied by Russians since 2022. Prior to that, 283 species of birds and a total of 45 species of Red Book animals were recorded on the territory.

Askania Nova is a state biosphere reserve in the Kherson region near Kakhovka, which has been occupied since 2022. The area is 33,307 hectares. At the end of the 20th century, the collection of plants reached more than 1000, and about 800 species of wild ungulates and more than 60 species of birds lived there.