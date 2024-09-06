'Russia has intelligence everywhere': Zelenskyy reveals why Kursk operation was secret

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Oleksandr Syrskyi (Screenshot from the video)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyy decided to carry out the Kursk operation without informing their partners, citing the pervasive presence of Russian intelligence. Zelenskyy shared this at the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio, Italy.

He said that Ukraine had information from its intelligence and partners from the United States, European Union, and Great Britain about Russia's intention to attempt an attack on the Sumy Oblast.

Russia decided to resort to this after failing to occupy Kharkiv, Zelenskyy said.

The president stated that after receiving this information, he and Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi decided on the operation in the Kursk region.

"We decided that we need to do this faster. And no one should know [about the operation]. It's not because we don't respect someone - no, it's not about that. Russia is simply everywhere with its intelligence, everywhere. That's why we had to use this information very carefully, very confidentially," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine's success in the Kursk operation made it possible to protect the Sumy Oblast.

