Russian attack on Ternopil energy infrastructure leaves parts of city without power

The Russian army has been actively attacking Ternopil for the second week. This time an energy facility was hit

Ternopil (Photo: Depositphotos)

A Russian drone strike hit an energy infrastructure facility in Ternopil overnight on December 2, leaving parts of the city without electricity, according to Mayor Serhiy Nadal.

"An enemy UAV struck an energy infrastructure facility in Ternopil. Part of the city is without electricity. Energy workers and rescuers are addressing the consequences of the attack," the statement reads.

The mayor urged residents to stock up on water and charge their phones. He promised to provide more details about the attack later.

On November 26, a Russian drone attack on Ternopil disrupted trolleybus services, elevators, and caused issues with electricity and water due to damage to critical infrastructure.

On November 27, electricity in Ternopil was supplied for six hours a day, and trolleybus services were restored.

In the early hours of December 2, the Russian army launched another drone attack on Ternopil, striking a multi-story apartment building and resulting in casualties, including one fatality.