Russia hits Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles: four killed, educational institution damaged – video

The Air Force warned of the threat of Russian use of ballistic missiles

The consequences of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih (Photo: Serhiy Lysak)

A Russian missile strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih on Friday has resulted in fatalities, wounded, and significant damage to an educational institution and residential buildings, according to Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration.

The Russian attack caused damage to an educational institution and residential buildings. Preliminary reports indicate that four people were killed and several others were injured.

The attack occurred between 12:14 and 12:31 PM, with three explosions reported in Kryvyi Rih. The Ukrainian Air Force had issued a warning about the threat of Russian ballistic missiles.

Among the four killed are three women and one man. Three people were injured, including a 22-year-old woman and men aged 34 and 56. All injuries are reported to be severe, according to Lysak.

Two five-story residential buildings were damaged, with one catching fire.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak/Telegram

