Russia hits Zaporizhzhia with giuided aerial bombs: homes destroyed, seven wounded – photos

As a result of the enemy attack, at least seven people were injured

Photo: Ivan Fedorov/Telegram

Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia on Thursday morning, causing destruction and casualites, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported on Telegram.

At 6:06 a.m., the Air Force issued a warning about the launch of guided aerial bombs targeting Zaporizhzhia.

Fedorov reported that the Russians destroyed houses, and initially, two people were injured. Medical personnel are providing assistance to the victims.

As of 8:44 a.m., the number of injured rose to four, including a child, according to the State Emergency Service. Five houses were partially destroyed, and the blast wave and debris damaged five more houses, a garage, and a shed.

As of 11:39 a.m., the number of casulaties rose to seven, Fedorov reported.

Photo: Ivan Fedorov

On Wednesday evening, Russian forces struck the port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missiles, killing five people and injuring nine more.

