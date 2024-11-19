Russia intercepted only 2 of 8 US long-range missiles in its Bryansk region – Reuters

The strike targeted an ammunition supply site, according to an unnamed U.S. official

ATACMS (Illustrative photo by Arkansas Army National Guard)

Russia intercepted only two of the eight ATACMS missiles Ukraine used to strike a Russian arsenal in the Bryansk region, an unnamed U.S. official told Reuters.

Russian forces claimed their air defenses successfully engaged the missiles. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that five of six ATACMS were allegedly shot down, with one hitting a military site, causing a fire that was quickly extinguished.

Ukraine has not officially confirmed the use of ATACMS in the strike. However, an unnamed Ukrainian government source and a U.S. official confirmed to Reuters that the missiles were used.

The U.S. official added that the attack targeted an ammunition supply point.