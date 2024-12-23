Russia is simply disposing of North Korean soldiers in assaults, Zelenskyy says

Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes the world is doing almost nothing to counter the criminal collaboration between Russia and North Korea

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

Russia "disposes of" North Korean soldiers in assaults as they fight alongside its forces in the Kursk region against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address.

The Ukrainian president reported that nearly 3,000 North Korean troops have been killed or wounded in the Kursk region.

"Russia is simply disposing of them in assaults. Why the Koreans should fight for Putin is a question that no normal person on Earth can answer," Zelenskyy said.

He also criticized the global response, stating that the world is doing almost nothing to counteract the criminal collaboration between Russia and North Korea.

"Although it is a threat to every state – including those near the Korean Peninsula, to China, to others, and to states in our region and elsewhere in the world. The fact that Moscow is transferring military technologies to North Korea and helping the Pyongyang regime to abuse people and keep a part of the Korean people as slaves of one family," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, these developments demonstrate the futility of appeals urging Russia not to escalate the war or worsen the situation.

"Moscow does not understand words. But it must feel strength. Peace through strength is possible. And we will do everything to achieve peace," he concluded.