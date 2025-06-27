Russia is using humanitarian issues to avoid further pressure – Umorov

No compromise on a ceasefire was reached at the latest meetings with the Russian side.

Rustem Umerov (Photo: Facebook of the Minister)

Most likely, Russia is using humanitarian issues as an argument to avoid increased sanctions pressure. This opinion was expressed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov at a briefing, reports a LIGA.net correspondent.

According to him, no compromise on a ceasefire was reached during the last two meetings with representatives of the aggressor country: the Russian side insisted on ultimatums that Ukraine could not accept.

Progress has only been achieved on the humanitarian track, which includes the exchange of prisoners of war, as well as the release of civilians and the return of children.

"On the issue of humanitarian exchanges, Ukraine has always demonstrated consistency: the exchange program has been in operation for the third year," Umerov said.

At the same time, he noted that Russia is most likely using the humanitarian issue as an argument to avoid increased sanctions pressure.