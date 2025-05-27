Russia launches drones and missiles on a modified trajectory, which complicates the work of air defense - Ignat

The enemy is trying to protect itself from electronic warfare and bypass air defense in this way

Ukrainian Armed Forces (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

Russian Iskander missiles and Shahedi drones have been flying on a modified trajectory for a long time, which complicates the operation of Patriot air defense systems. This was reported by Yuriy Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a telethon.

He noted that Patriot automatically shoots down Russian ballistic and other missiles during attacks. To do this, the system has to calculate the point where the anti-missile meets the occupiers' missile, and the Russians are trying to bypass this system.

"For a long time, it has been observed that Iskanders - Russian ballistic missiles - are flying on a slightly different trajectory than they did at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Thus, maneuvering and complicating the work of the Patroit system," Ihnat said .

Since the fall of 2022, the enemy has also made many changes to Shahed drones.

"They are refining, changing the warhead and targeting methods, finding different objects, and improving the protection of these strike UAVs from electronic warfare," Ihnat said .

See also Patriot. Could the Kilchen SAM protect Ukrainian skies