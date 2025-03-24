Russia launches missile strike on Sumy city center, 24 adults and four children injured – videos

Emergency services are inspecting apartment buildings to determine if there are any casualties or injured

Damaged school building in Sumy (Photo: Sumy City Council)

Russian occupation forces launched a missile strike on Sumy on the afternoon of March 24, regional governor Volodymyr Artyukh reported.

According to him, the missile hit the city center.

"Several apartment buildings and a school were damaged," Artyukh said, adding that children were in a shelter at the time of the attack.

Emergency services are inspecting residential buildings to assist the injured.

Acting mayor Artem Kobzar reported that 28 people were injured in the attack—24 adults and four children.

On the night of March 23, Russian forces attacked Kyiv, killing three people, including a father and his five-year-old child. Eight others were injured. Damage was reported in five districts.

Russian troops also launched drone strikes on Kyiv Oblast, injuring two people. A business and private homes were damaged.