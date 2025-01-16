Russia launches strike drones and decoys: hits and consequences from interceptions

Hunting for Shaheds (Photo: Facebook, Anatoliy Shtefan)

Russia launched another drone attack on Ukraine on Wednesday evening of January 15 and overnight into Thursday, using 55 strike drones and decoys. Most of these were intercepted or lost, but there were some impacts, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 34 drones in various oblasts, including Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv. Additionally, 18 enemy decoy drones were lost from radars without causing any damage.

Several drones hit a farm in Chernihiv Oblast. The fall of shot-down enemy drones also damaged private homes in the Kharkiv and Poltava oblasts.

The Poltava Oblast Military Administration reported that debris from downed drones damaged energy infrastructure in the region, leaving 301 households and 22 businesses without power. Specialists are working to restore electricity.

Oleg Synegubov, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that at 9:01 PM on Wednesday, debris from a downed drone damaged a house and an outbuilding in Lyman, Chuhuyiv district.

Russia has been launching almost nightly drone attacks on Ukraine.

Last night, on January 15, the aggressor state traditionally launched drones across Ukraine and then switched to missile attacks in the morning. Most of these missiles were directed towards western regions, with hits reported on energy facilities in Lviv Oblast.

In total, Russia launched 43 missiles of various types and 74 drones.

