Russia may test the strength of Poland's border by sending saboteurs – Center at the NSDC

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service and Naryshkin have actually announced their plans for a provocation against Warsaw, Kovalenko said

Vladimir Putin and Sergei Naryshkin (Photo: EPA)

The aggressor country Russia may carry out a provocation against Poland by sending saboteurs, reported head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko. This was his response to a recent statement by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.

"Russia can test the strength of the Polish border by sending a sabotage and reconnaissance group and try to enter the territory of Poland," Kovalenko wrote.

According to him, the Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Sergey Naryshkin and his department have actually announced their own plans.

"The main goal of the drone operations in the skies of NATO countries, as well as a possible future attempt by Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group, is to test the Alliance's reaction and to try to influence European societies. They want to scare them and reduce their support for Ukraine. It will not work," Kovalenko added.

Earlier, Russian intelligence said that Ukraine and Poland were allegedly preparing a provocation to throw in the last of the saboteurs in order to blame Russia and Belarus. Among other things, Moscow also accused Kyiv of its own drone attack on Poland and flying its own UAV to Romania.