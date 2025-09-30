NATO is still assessing who is behind the incidents in Denmark and whether Russia deliberately provoked in Europe

The NATO Secretary General noted that the incidents in Poland and Estonia are still "reckless and unacceptable", even if Russia had no intent

Mark Rütte (Photo: OLIVIER HOSLET / EPA)

The North Atlantic Alliance is currently investigating the reasons behind the drone incidents in Denmark, as well as whether Russia deliberately carried out a drone attack on Poland and violated Estonian airspace. This was declared by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during the joint press statement with the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen before the meeting of the College of European Commissioners.

"In Denmark we are still assessing what is behind it. But when it comes to Poland and Estonia, it is clear it is the Russians. Still, we are assessing whether it is intentional or not," said Rutte.

At the same time, he added, even if the incidents in Poland and Estonia were not deliberate actions of the Russian Federation, it is still "reckless and unacceptable."

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that, according to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians could use tankers to launch and control drones across Europe.

The head of state noted that he shared intelligence data regarding UAV incidents with Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen.