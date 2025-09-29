Rzeczpospolita: Poland fired three missiles at Russian drones on September 10, not one

A damaged house in Poland (Photo: EPA/WOJTEK JARGILO)

On the night of September 9-10, Polish and allied aircraft could have used three missiles to counter Russian drones that violated the country's airspace. This was reported by and Rzeczpospolita, citing anonymous sources.

According to them, three missiles were used in a situation that "required an immediate response," not one, as previously reported. Targets that posed a "real threat" to civilians and infrastructure were destroyed, according to the sources .

Among the possible targets, the anonymous interlocutors named drones with explosives, Russian combat missiles, or bombs with concrete-piercing warheads. At the same time, they noted that expensive missiles were not used against "dummy drones" known as "Gerberas.".

As of September 29, there was no official information from the Polish Ministry of Defense or the prosecutor's office about what exactly was shot down that night by the air force.

Earlier, Rzeczpospolita's sources said that a residential building near the town of Wyrzyki (Lublin Voivodeship) was damaged not by a drone, but by a missile from an F-16 fighter jet that was used to shoot down the UAV. Later, police found the wreckage of a missile, that could have been used to shoot down drones.