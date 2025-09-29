Zelenskyy: Europe has the right to restrict shipping in the Baltic to counter drones

The head of state said that there is growing evidence that Russia could have used ships for UAV incidents

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the president)

Europe has the right to restrict shipping in the Baltic, given the evidence that Russia could launch drones from sea tankers, said president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an online speech at the Warsaw Security Forum.

"There is also growing evidence that Russia could have used tankers in the Baltic Sea to launch drones – the same ones that caused serious problems in Northern Europe," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy noted that if the tankers used by Russia serve as platforms for drones, then such vessels should not be allowed to operate freely in the Baltic Sea.

"This is in fact Russia's military activity against European countries, so Europe has the right to close the straits and sea routes to protect itself," the president emphasized.

In the same speech, the head of state invited the partners to create a joint air defense system for protection against threats from Russia.