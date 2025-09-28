Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia in early October
In the first week of October, Ukraine expects the adoption of the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia, reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address.
"They [Russians] have rejected all real peace proposals and deserve really tough pressure. This week we expect European decisions on such pressure – at least a new package of sanctions, the 19th package," the head of state said.
Zelenskyy noted that it is especially important that the sanctions "painfully hit" energy trade and the entire infrastructure of Moscow's tanker fleet.
"Especially now there are information from intelligence that the Russians use tankers to launch and control drones that are launched against European countries. This is another indication that the Baltic Sea and other seas should be closed to Russian tankers, at least for the shadow fleet," the president emphasized.
As of September, Russia's "shadow fleet" consisted of about 940 tankers, which is 17% of the world's total fleet of such oil vessels, the New York Times reported, citing S&P Global Market Intelligence.
- On September 19, the European Commission approved the 19th package of sanctions against the aggressor state, which concerns energy, banking, and exports of goods and technologies. In particular, it it refers to a ban on liquefied gas from Russia as early as January 1, 2027.
- On September 26, ambassadors from 27 EU countries began discussing a new package of sanctions against Russia, but failed to agree on it.
- On September 28, in Denmark, another incident with drones occurred in Denmark – unidentified UAVs were spotted near military facilities.
