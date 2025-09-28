Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia in early October
In the first week of October, Ukraine expects the adoption of the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia, reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address.

"They [Russians] have rejected all real peace proposals and deserve really tough pressure. This week we expect European decisions on such pressure – at least a new package of sanctions, the 19th package," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy noted that it is especially important that the sanctions "painfully hit" energy trade and the entire infrastructure of Moscow's tanker fleet.

"Especially now there are information from intelligence that the Russians use tankers to launch and control drones that are launched against European countries. This is another indication that the Baltic Sea and other seas should be closed to Russian tankers, at least for the shadow fleet," the president emphasized.

In August 2025, Ukrainian foreign minister Sybiha said that almost three-quarters of the traffic of the Russian shadow fleet passes through the Baltic Sea.

As of September, Russia's "shadow fleet" consisted of about 940 tankers, which is 17% of the world's total fleet of such oil vessels, the New York Times reported, citing S&P Global Market Intelligence.
