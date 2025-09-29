Ukrainian Armed Forces arrive in Denmark for joint drone countermeasures

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Defense Wings joint exercise has begun in Denmark, in which Ukrainian specialists in countering attack drones are participating alongside Danes. About reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the command, Ukrainian defenders arrived in Denmark to support their partners in the situation related to the of unknown UAVs over the kingdom.

"During the week of exercises, participants will practice practical tasks, share knowledge and experience, increasing their training and improving their capabilities to counter air threats," the publication says.

The General Staff called the exercises "an important step" in strengthening the interoperability of the armies of Ukraine and Denmark, and noted that they make both countries "stronger in the common pursuit of peace and security in Europe."

