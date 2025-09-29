Ukrainian Armed Forces arrive in Denmark for joint drone countermeasures
The Defense Wings joint exercise has begun in Denmark, in which Ukrainian specialists in countering attack drones are participating alongside Danes. About reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
According to the command, Ukrainian defenders arrived in Denmark to support their partners in the situation related to the of unknown UAVs over the kingdom.
"During the week of exercises, participants will practice practical tasks, share knowledge and experience, increasing their training and improving their capabilities to counter air threats," the publication says.
The General Staff called the exercises "an important step" in strengthening the interoperability of the armies of Ukraine and Denmark, and noted that they make both countries "stronger in the common pursuit of peace and security in Europe."
On September 29, Sweden decided to support Denmark and send troops and anti-drone systems.
Meanwhile, Denmark has temporarily banned all civilian drone flights in its airspace on the eve of holding European summits in Copenhagen.
- On the same day, president Zelenskyy invited partners to create a joint air defense system for protection against threats from Russia, and also stated that Europe has the right to restrict shipping in the Baltic, given the evidence that Russia could launch drones from sea tankers.
