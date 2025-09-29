TV2: Denmark urgently calls up reservists due to drone incidents

According to the interlocutors, it could be several hundred soldiers who were urgently called up for service

Danish soldiers (Illustrative photo: Flickr)

Several Danish soldiers were urgently called up for service on September 28 due to the intrusion of drones into Danish airspace. About reports tV2 channel with reference to confidential information.

According to the information, the military was ordered to report as soon as possible. The exact number of those called up is unknown, but according to interlocutors, it could be several hundred.

The TV channel notes that the draft was carried out to prepare for the possible deployment of forces in Denmark. According to security adviser Jakob Kaarsbo, this may make sense in view of the upcoming EU summit to be held in Copenhagen later this week.

"We are on high alert, given the events of this week. And there are still Russian ships sailing around our country. I am almost certain that all sails will be raised," the advisor said.

He emphasized that such measures indicate an emergency situation.