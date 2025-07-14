Russia "ordered" the bombing of judges and volunteers in Poltava and Dnipro – SBU

According to the investigation, the suspects were planning a series of terrorist attacks in Poltava and Dnipro.

One of the detainees (Photo: CBU)

Two women have been detained on suspicion of preparing terrorist attacks in Poltava and Dnipro. According to the investigation, the suspects were preparing bombings targeting judges and volunteers in frontline cities. reports Security Service of Ukraine.

According to the materials, the order of the Russian special service was carried out by two residents of Poltava, who already had convictions for drug trafficking and theft.

The suspects came to the attention of Russia through Telegram channels, where they were looking for "easy money" after being released from prison.

The detainees were tasked with physically eliminating representatives of judicial panels and well-known volunteers using improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

"To prepare for the attacks, the women 'split up' – one remained in Poltava, where she began spying on the workplaces and residences of potential 'targets', the other traveled to Dnipro for the same purpose," the investigation claims.

After arriving in the regional center of Dnipropetrovsk region, one of the detainees received the coordinates of the improvised explosive device (IED) from the curator, which was hidden in the trunk of a scooter.

Then the woman parked the vehicle rigged with explosives near the car of a local judge, whom the occupiers planned to blow up using remote detonation of the explosives.

To track the arrival of the official at the planned terrorist attack site, the woman installed a remotely accessible phone camera opposite the "location" for the Russian GRU.

It was at this moment that she was detained by SBU officers. Simultaneously, her accomplice was detained at her place of residence in Poltava.

It has been established that before carrying out their main tasks, the women set fire to the car of a Ukrainian soldier.

SBU investigators informed the detainees of suspicion under several articles:

← in treason committed during a state of war;

← in a completed attempt to commit a terrorist act by prior conspiracy of a group of persons

← obstructing the legitimate activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period, committed by a group of persons acting in concert.

The detainees are in custody and face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

