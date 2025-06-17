Three Russian agents who blew up the car of a Ukrainian military man were sentenced to 15 years in prison

The convict (Photo: OGP)

Ukraine has convicted three agents of the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate's operational and combat group who blew up a car with a Ukrainian serviceman. This was reported by Security Service of Ukraine and Office of the Prosecutor General.

The incident occurred in the summer of 2024. A Ukrainian defender was seriously injured in the explosion. The SBU identified four suspects and detained them as they were preparing a new terrorist attack ordered by Russia.

So far, three men have been sentenced to prison terms. They were recruited by the occupiers: a Kharkiv software engineer, a former military man and a local unemployed man. The trial of the fourth agent is ongoing.

According to the investigation, in order to commit the attack, the agents monitored the parking lot of a Ukrainian military vehicle in Kharkiv and planted an improvised explosive device under it.

After the attack, they prepared another explosive and tried to hide it in a pre-arranged cache. The SBU detained them and prevented this crime.

According to the OGP, one of the tasks was to arrange an accident on a railway track to derail a train and prevent the transportation of military equipment to the front line.

The prosecutor's office clarified that the agents' supervisor was a militant of the so-called DPR, who cooperates with the Russian GRU. He instructed the convicts and gave them instructions via Telegram.

A panel of judges found three agents guilty of crimes under several articles:

→ high treason committed under martial law by prior conspiracy of a group of persons;

→ a terrorist act committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons;

→ Acquisition, carrying, storage and transfer of explosives and explosive devices without a legal permit;

→ illegal manufacture of explosives and explosive devices;

→ justification of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, committed repeatedly.

They were sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

