Three Russian agents who blew up the car of a Ukrainian military man were sentenced to 15 years in prison
Ukraine has convicted three agents of the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate's operational and combat group who blew up a car with a Ukrainian serviceman. This was reported by Security Service of Ukraine and Office of the Prosecutor General.
The incident occurred in the summer of 2024. A Ukrainian defender was seriously injured in the explosion. The SBU identified four suspects and detained them as they were preparing a new terrorist attack ordered by Russia.
So far, three men have been sentenced to prison terms. They were recruited by the occupiers: a Kharkiv software engineer, a former military man and a local unemployed man. The trial of the fourth agent is ongoing.
According to the investigation, in order to commit the attack, the agents monitored the parking lot of a Ukrainian military vehicle in Kharkiv and planted an improvised explosive device under it.
After the attack, they prepared another explosive and tried to hide it in a pre-arranged cache. The SBU detained them and prevented this crime.
According to the OGP, one of the tasks was to arrange an accident on a railway track to derail a train and prevent the transportation of military equipment to the front line.
The prosecutor's office clarified that the agents' supervisor was a militant of the so-called DPR, who cooperates with the Russian GRU. He instructed the convicts and gave them instructions via Telegram.
A panel of judges found three agents guilty of crimes under several articles:
→ high treason committed under martial law by prior conspiracy of a group of persons;
→ a terrorist act committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons;
→ Acquisition, carrying, storage and transfer of explosives and explosive devices without a legal permit;
→ illegal manufacture of explosives and explosive devices;
→ justification of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, committed repeatedly.
They were sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.
- On June 2, 2025, law enforcement officers managed to prevent a series of terrorist attacks in Kyiv and detained a local unemployed man who was preparing to blow up military vehicles.
- On June 14, it was reported that law enforcement officers detained a man who, on the orders of Russian special services, was to blow up an AFU officer in Odesa.