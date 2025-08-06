Russia plans to completely shut down mobile internet in Crimea – foreign intelligence service
Russia is preparing to completely shut down mobile internet in Crimea and, likely, in other temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This was reported by... reports Foreign intelligence service.
According to intelligence reports, the population of the peninsula has begun receiving warnings from the occupying authorities about a complete shutdown of mobile internet, ostensibly for security reasons and to prevent cyber sabotage.
"In reality, this is part of a broader strategy to integrate Crimea into the Russian information system of control and censorship, as well as to isolate it from both the Ukrainian and global information space," the intelligence service stated.
In addition, the Service recorded numerous cases of artificial restriction of access to the Internet in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Donetsk and Kherson regions.
In total, 2099 internet outages were recorded in Russia in July 2025.
"This is an absolute Russian record," the intelligence service noted.
- In December 2024, it was reported that Russia had begun conducting drills with...disconnecting the Russian segment from the global internet.
- Throughout the year, mobile internet has been shut down in various Russian regions, allegedly due to drone attacks. In particular, on July 28, the internet was... "indefinitely" turned off in several districts of the Republic of Udmurtia, including the administrative center Izhevsk.
