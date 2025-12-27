Russia seeks to occupy Donbas and Zaporizhzhia region in 2026 – Budanov

Russia has never concealed its plans to occupy these territories, the chief of the DIU added

Kirill Budanov (Photo: LIGA.net)

In 2026, Russia aims to occupy Donbas and Zaporizhzhia region. This was stated in an interview with Suspilne said chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanov.

According to him, the goals are clearly outlined in the Kremlin's military planning. They include:

→ attempts to gain full control over the Donetsk region;

→ maximum promotion in Dnipropetrovska oblast;

→ continuation of operations in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions;

→ increasing the size of sanitary (buffer) zones along the border.

"These are their main tasks. In principle, the 2026 goals are Donbas and Zaporizhzhia region," Budanov added.