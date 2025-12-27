Russia seeks to occupy Donbas and Zaporizhzhia region in 2026 – Budanov
Olena Mazun
News editor at LIGA.net
In 2026, Russia aims to occupy Donbas and Zaporizhzhia region. This was stated in an interview with Suspilne said chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanov.
According to him, the goals are clearly outlined in the Kremlin's military planning. They include:
→ attempts to gain full control over the Donetsk region;
→ maximum promotion in Dnipropetrovska oblast;
→ continuation of operations in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions;
→ increasing the size of sanitary (buffer) zones along the border.
"These are their main tasks. In principle, the 2026 goals are Donbas and Zaporizhzhia region," Budanov added.
- The situation in the town of Gulyaypole, Zaporizhzhia region, is difficult. on December 12, the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that russians are trying to enter the settlement from two sides.
- on December 26, the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladislav Voloshin reportedthe report says that street fighting continues in Gulyaypol, and the occupiers are trying to bring reinforcement groups there. Between 20 and 30 combat clashes are recorded daily.
