Russia significantly increases number of drones for attack: 141 UAVs launched overnight

Several drones flew back to Russia, and almost all were shot down or lost from the radar

Hunting for "shaheeds" (Photo: Facebook, Anatoliy Shtefan)

Russia launched a massive drone attack on Ukraine on Sunday evening and overnight into Monday, deploying 141 drones, including Shahed strike UAVs and decoy drones. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted or caused the loss of all but one of the drones, as reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

The drones were launched from various directions, including Millerovo, Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. Additionally, Russian forces used an Iskander-M ballistic missile launched from Kursk Oblast to target Sumy Oblast.

As of 8:00 AM, the downing of 93 drones has been confirmed in the Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Donetsk oblasts.

47 enemy decoy drones were lost from radar without causing any negative consequences. Two of these drones flew back into Russian territory.

The current attack is significantly more extensive than previous ones, as Russia had launched considerably fewer drones in recent days.

On Saturday, Russia attacked Ukraine with four Iskander-M/KN-23 missiles and 39 drones. Air defense forces intercepted two missiles and over 20 drones.

In the early hours of Sunday, Russia launched over 60 strike drones and decoy UAVs at Ukraine, with air defense forces intercepting 43 of them.