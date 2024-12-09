Russia spent $200 billion on war against Ukraine since 2022 – Pentagon

The head of the Pentagon noted that in recent months, Russia has lost up to 1,000 soldiers a day at the front

Lloyd Austin (Photo: EPA)

Russia has spent over $200 billion since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin said at the Ronald Reagan National Defense Forum in California on Saturday.

Russia has also lost at least 700,000 personnel since February 2022. According to Austin, Russia's losses in manpower could exceed the total losses from all conflicts since World War II combined.

The aggressor has reportedly been losing up to 1,000 people a day in recent months.

As for the US assistance, Washington has provided Ukraine with two Patriot batteries, 24 HIMARS missile systems, thousands of armored vehicles and millions of artillery rounds of ammunition during this time, Austin said. The total amount allocated for military assistance since February 2022 exceeds $62 billion.

The Pentagon chief noted that the United States will continue to "stand up to the Kremlin."

On December 7, The United States announced a new $988 million aid package for Ukraine.

On December 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine's irrecoverable losses in the full-scale war with Russia stand at 43,000 soldiers.

Donald Trump suggests that military aid to Ukraine may change under his presidency.