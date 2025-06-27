Russia spread a fake story that Ukrainian scammers defrauded Israelis of $80 million in 12 days
Russian Telegram channels are spreading a video with the logo of The Times of Israel, claiming that Ukrainians, under the guise of raising money for air defense, allegedly stole $80 million from Israeli citizens in 12 days. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation .
As the Center for Countering Disinformation (CDI) noted, there is no such video on the official platforms of The Times of Israel. Accordingly, the information contained in this video is fake and does not correspond to reality.
"By spreading such lies, hostile propaganda is trying to discredit Ukrainians and intensify anti-Ukrainian sentiments abroad," the Center said.
This is not the first time Russia has spread similar fake news. In 2023, propagandists already spread a fake story about "Ukrainian scammers who stole $30 million from Israeli citizens".
- Russia is conducting an active disinformation campaign against Ukraine using a wide range of methods. Specifically, they forge official documents , produce staged videos , and write fake news .
- On June 9, the Center for Counter Propaganda warned about Russia's preparation of a large-scale information campaign against Ukraine and the West, which would include accusations against the Armed Forces of Ukraine of "atrocities" and "terrorist attacks" on Russian territory.