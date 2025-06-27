Russia spread a fake story that Ukrainian scammers defrauded Israelis of $80 million in 12 days

Russian propaganda spread false information about the alleged fraud of Ukrainians in Israel, amounting to tens of millions of dollars.

Illustrative photo (Photo: Depositphotos)

Russian Telegram channels are spreading a video with the logo of The Times of Israel, claiming that Ukrainians, under the guise of raising money for air defense, allegedly stole $80 million from Israeli citizens in 12 days. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation .

As the Center for Countering Disinformation (CDI) noted, there is no such video on the official platforms of The Times of Israel. Accordingly, the information contained in this video is fake and does not correspond to reality.

"By spreading such lies, hostile propaganda is trying to discredit Ukrainians and intensify anti-Ukrainian sentiments abroad," the Center said.

This is not the first time Russia has spread similar fake news. In 2023, propagandists already spread a fake story about "Ukrainian scammers who stole $30 million from Israeli citizens".