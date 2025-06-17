CPD: Russia is spreading a fake letter from the Ministry of Defense about refusing payments for the fallen

Illustrative photo: Ministry of Defense

Russian propagandists are spreading a fake about the alleged refusal to pay compensation to the families of fallen defenders of Ukraine due to the "impossibility of establishing the circumstances of death." This fake is part of a broader disinformation campaign by the Russian Federation against the backdrop of the return of the bodies of fallen soldiers to Ukraine, the Center for Countering Disinformation reports .

The fake information is posted on a supposedly official letter from the Ministry of Defense.

"The Center verified the information at the Ministry of Defense and established that it is a forgery. The form of the letter does not meet any of the ministry's office management standards, and the "document" itself contains numerous errors in wording and design," the Center for Defense Affairs reported.

According to the center, the fake letter is part of a large-scale Russian disinformation campaign surrounding repatriation measures currently being conducted by Ukraine. Previously, this campaign had already spread fakes about the denial of compensation and fake screenshots of articles purporting to be from international publications.

"Russia's goal is to destabilize the situation in Ukraine, in particular by creating fake documents and news, in order to sow distrust in the Ukrainian authorities and provoke an emotional reaction in society," the CPD emphasized.

Photo: CPD