Russia strikes at rescuers in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia – photos
On July 30, Russian troops fired on rescuers as they were eliminating the consequences of a previous strike in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region. About said The State Emergency Service.
According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, a fire and rescue vehicle was damaged as a result of the shelling.
Mykola Vinnichenko, Head of Orikhiv City Military Administration said Suspilne that the Russians attacked the rescuers with drones.
"The rescuers went to work and two drones arrived. One of the drones was dropped on the rescue vehicle. It damaged the roof. The main thing is to repair the electronic warfare equipment, because it is the safety of people first and foremost. For now, one vehicle will be working, but I think we will repair it quickly," the official said.
- on June 18, the Russians dropped explosives on a fire station in the Kherson region. Three wounded rescuers with contusions and other injuries were taken to hospital.
- july 6 Russia attacks rescuers in Kharkiv and Kherson a tanker truck was damaged while extinguishing fires after the shelling.
- on July 29, in Konstantinovka, Donetsk region, a Russian a drone attacked a fire brigade, when it evacuated civilians from the danger zone.
