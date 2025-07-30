Russia strikes at rescuers in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia – photos

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

On July 30, Russian troops fired on rescuers as they were eliminating the consequences of a previous strike in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region. About said The State Emergency Service.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, a fire and rescue vehicle was damaged as a result of the shelling.

Mykola Vinnichenko, Head of Orikhiv City Military Administration said Suspilne that the Russians attacked the rescuers with drones.

"The rescuers went to work and two drones arrived. One of the drones was dropped on the rescue vehicle. It damaged the roof. The main thing is to repair the electronic warfare equipment, because it is the safety of people first and foremost. For now, one vehicle will be working, but I think we will repair it quickly," the official said.

Photo: SES