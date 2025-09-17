Russia strikes at Ukrzaliznytsia substations: more than 20 trains delayed, some flights canceled

Minister Kuleba: The enemy tried to complicate transportation of passengers and cargo and put pressure on people

Attack on railway substations (Photo: t.me/OleksiiKuleba)

On the night of September 17, Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia substations that power the railroad network, trying to disable them. This was reported to by Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba.

"Such strikes have a clear goal – to complicate the transportation of passengers and goods, disrupt the stable operation of transport and create additional pressure on people and the economy," he said .

At the time of the attack, there were more than 20 passenger trains on the routes. Ukrzaliznytsia dispatchers stopped them at a safe distance, and substation workers were taken to shelter. There were no casualties among passengers or railroad workers.

As of 08:00, 26 trains are running with delays of more than an hour due to the night attack, and delays can be monitored at. Ukrzaliznytsia reported, that some trains are being rerouted, with 20 reserve diesel locomotives being used.

The company is also in touch with the dispatch teams of foreign railways, in particular in Chełm and Przemyśl. UZ coordinates transfers at international connections, train waiting times, and expedited border control.

Ukrainians have also been warned that there will be delays and temporary route restrictions in suburban transportation. In the morning it will be impossible to operate the following flights:

→ No. 6501/6592 Znamianka – Shevchenko – Cherkasy;

→ No. 6503 Znamianka – Myronivka;

→ No. 6331 Znamianka – Pomoshna;

→ No. 6332 Kolosivka – Znamianka shortened to Kropyvnytskyi station;

→ No. 6036 Pomichna – Znamianka shortened route to Sakharna station.

"Work is underway to restore power to the signaling equipment, and traffic is currently running in a backup format," UZ said.