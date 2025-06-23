Russia strikes Chernihiv region with drone, two people killed
On the evening of June 22, the Russians struck with a "Lancet" on the outskirts of the village of Snovska community, Chernihiv region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Vyacheslav Chaus.
The impact killed two people and injured ten others. All of them are in hospitals.
"Two of the wounded were hospitalized in serious condition in the regional hospital. The remaining people have moderate injuries, they are also in medical facilities – under the supervision of doctors," the head of the OVA concluded.
- On the night of June 22, Russia attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M/KN-23 missiles and 47 drones . The occupiers were hit in seven locations.
- On the night of June 23, the occupiers struck the capital with missiles and drones. Six people were killed and 19 injured , including a child and a pregnant woman.