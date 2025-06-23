Russia strikes Chernihiv region with drone, two people killed

Illustrative photo (Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

On the evening of June 22, the Russians struck with a "Lancet" on the outskirts of the village of Snovska community, Chernihiv region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Vyacheslav Chaus.

The impact killed two people and injured ten others. All of them are in hospitals.

"Two of the wounded were hospitalized in serious condition in the regional hospital. The remaining people have moderate injuries, they are also in medical facilities – under the supervision of doctors," the head of the OVA concluded.