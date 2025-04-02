Russia strikes Kryvyi Rih, four killed, multiple injured

A Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih killed four people, according to the regional military administration

Kryvyi Rih (Photo: Urban KR)

In the afternoon of April 2, Russian forces launched a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, damaging an industrial facility, regional governor Serhiy Lysak reported.

"It's loud in Kryvyi Rih. The enemy struck an enterprise. We are verifying the information," he wrote. Later, he confirmed that three people had been killed and several others injured. A fire broke out.

At around 5:03 p.m. local time, monitoring channels warned of a missile threat to Kryvyi Rih. The Air Force reported a "high-speed target." Two minutes later, an explosion was heard, according to a LIGA.net source in the city.

At approximately 4:20 p.m., Russian forces struck an apartment building in Kharkiv, injuring four people.

Update at 5:58 p.m.: The death toll in Kryvyi Rih has risen to four. Among the injured are a 29-year-old woman and two men, aged 35 and 41. All have been hospitalized.

Update at 6:46 p.m.: An eight-year-old boy is among the injured in Kryvyi Rih. He was hospitalized in moderate condition, Lysak stated. In total, 10 people were injured.

On the night of March 29, Russia launched a massive drone attack on Dnipro, killing five people and injuring more than 20.

That same day, Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih, leaving nine people injured.