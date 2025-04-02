Russia strikes Kharkiv apartment building with Molniya drone, casualties reported

Windows in the building were shattered by the impact

Russian soldier with Molniya drone (Photo sourced from occupier media)

Russia attacked Kharkiv's Kyivskyi district with a Molniya drone, hitting an apartment building, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov and regional military administration head Oleh Syniehubov.

The explosion occurred around 4:09 p.m. local time, striking a 16-story residential building.

"The enemy UAV hit the eighth floor of an apartment building in the Kyivskyi district. Fortunately, there was no fire, but windows were shattered," Terekhov reported.

According to preliminary reports, two people inside the apartment struck by the drone sustained shrapnel wounds. Six cars in the courtyard were also damaged.

Syniehubov stated that the injured were a 65-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy.

By 4:50 p.m., the number of injured had risen to four, Terekhov reported.

Reference: The Molniya is an FPV drone capable of carrying three to five kilograms of explosives. It is cheaper than the Shahed drone and harder to detect.

