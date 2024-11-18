Russia strikes Odesa residential building: 8 dead, 39 injured

Consequences of the attack on Odesa (Photo via t.me/truonline)

On November 18, Russian forces launched missile strikes on Odesa, hitting residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

According to Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, the attack resulted in casualties and injuries.

Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov reported that the occupiers intentionally struck residential areas and a district of business activity.

As of 1:05 PM, eight people were reported dead, with 18 injured. Four of the wounded are in critical condition.

Update at 1:34 PM: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the Odesa attack. He wrote that a parking lot was hit, and damage was inflicted on an apartment building, a university, and an administrative building.

The president emphasized that these were not random strikes but "demonstrative attacks."

"After calls and meetings with Putin, after all the false rumors in the media about supposed 'restraint' from attacks, Russia shows its true interest: only war. This signal should be heard globally, from G20 meeting halls to every world capital," Zelenskyy wrote.

Update at 2:08 PM: The number of injured has risen to 39, including four children aged 7 and 10, and two aged 11, according to Kiper. Among the dead are medics, police officers, and civilians.

The injured children are in moderate condition and are being treated at a hospital. Additionally, 30 adults have been hospitalized, with three in critical condition.