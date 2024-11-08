Russia strikes Sumy factory with ballistic missile, injuring two workers

People were injured and the factory's property was damaged

Launch of a ballistic missile (Photo taken from the occupiers' media sources)

On the evening of November 8, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile strike on a factory in Sumy, injuring two workers, according to the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The strike occurred at approximately 5:06 p.m. local time, hitting the enterprise in the city. The attack injured two individuals and caused damage to the factory's property.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported that the attack involved a ballistic missile.

Earlier, late on November 6, Russian aviation struck a settlement in the Sumy Oblast, killing one person while another was rescued.