Russia strikes Sumy factory with ballistic missile, injuring two workers
On the evening of November 8, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile strike on a factory in Sumy, injuring two workers, according to the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.
The strike occurred at approximately 5:06 p.m. local time, hitting the enterprise in the city. The attack injured two individuals and caused damage to the factory's property.
The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported that the attack involved a ballistic missile.
Earlier, late on November 6, Russian aviation struck a settlement in the Sumy Oblast, killing one person while another was rescued.