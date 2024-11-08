Russian guided aerial bomb attack on Zaporizhzhia: Death toll rises to 9, 50 injured

Russia hit an oncology clinic and private homes, which it had hit before

Photo: DSNS

The death toll from the Russian guided aerial bomb attack on Zaporizhzhia on Thursday has risen to nine, with 50 people injured, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov.

The official reported that Russia carried out seven bomb strikes on the regional center on Thursday. There were several epicenters of the attacks.

One of the strikes completely destroyed one and half entry sections of a five-story building.

Additionally, several private residences were hit. Fedorov noted that these locations had been targeted by the enemy before and had only recently been repaired, but Russia destroyed them again.

A third epicenter of the strike was an oncology dispensary. At the time of the attack, surgeries were being performed there. One doctor suffered severe injuries as he was finishing his shift and leaving the hospital.

Among the 50 injured are four children (a four-month-old girl and boys aged 15, 5, and 1 year). Among the eight dead are four women, three men, and a one-year-old child.

Fedorov also reported that the Russian attack damaged expensive equipment used for treating cancer patients at the oncology dispensary.

Additionally, 15-17 houses were damaged.

Regarding the multi-story building, Fedorov said it would be very difficult to restore. Therefore, the issue of whether to restore it or issue certificates for the apartments will be discussed with the residents.

A five-year-old boy is in critical condition. He underwent surgery and is on a ventilator. The condition of four other people, including two medical workers, is also assessed as serious.

Overnight, Russia dropped bombs on Kharkiv: a multi-story building was damaged, and dozens were injured. As of the morning, 25 people were reported injured, including a three-month-old child.

Early on Friday, Russia launched a missile attack on Kyiv. Four people were injured in the region.

As a result of the overnight drone attack on Odesa Oblast, one person was killed, and four others were injured.