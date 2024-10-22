Russia strikes Sumy with drones, killing three people

Three dead have been confirmed, including a child

Rendering of the flight of the Shahed-136 drone (Photo: Pacific Press)

The Russian army attacked Sumy overnight and in the morning of October 22 with Shahed kamikaze drones, killing three people including a child, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

The authorities reported that air defense forces shot down 25 enemy drones over the region.

In the morning, the Russian military struck a multi-story residential building and critical infrastructure. The consequences of this attack are still being assessed.

Overnight, enemy drones hit private residential buildings in Sumy, resulting in the deaths of three people, including one child.

As of the morning of October 22, anti-aircraft battles continue, the administration reported.

Overnight on October 19, Russia launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, injuring four people, including a minor.

On October 21, Russia launched drones at Kyiv, with debris from downed UAVs falling in the Solomyanskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Holosiyivskyi districts of the city.