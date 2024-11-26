Russia strikes Ternopil, causing blackout

Around 1:00 AM, a series of explosions rang out in Ternopil. Almost an hour later, another one was heard

Russian forces launched overnight attacks on Ternopil, triggering explosions and widespread power outages, public broadcaster Suspilne and local officials reported.

The first explosions were heard around 1 a.m., according to journalists and eyewitness accounts. Shortly after, the city and surrounding areas lost electricity.

Vyacheslav Nehoda, head of the Ternopil Oblast Military Administration, confirmed that local authorities are working to assess the damage and restore power.

At 1:47 a.m., a second explosion was reported in Ternopil.

