Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia Oblast with drones, one killed

According to the regional governor, the enemy targeted civilian infrastructure

Drone attack (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

On the evening of April 1, Russia attacked the Zaporizhzhia Oblast with drones, killing one person, regional military administration head Ivan Fedorov reported.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

"One person was killed. These are the preliminary consequences of an enemy drone strike on a frontline community in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast," he said.

An air raid alert was declared in the region at 10:27 p.m., and the all-clear was given at 11:05 p.m. Earlier, at 8:32 p.m., an alert had also been issued due to the threat of attack drones.

Fedorov did not specify the exact time of the strike that resulted in the fatality. He said the enemy once again targeted civilian infrastructure.

On March 27, Russian forces attacked the Zaporizhzhia Oblast with drones, leaving one person injured and causing a fire at an infrastructure site.

On March 31, Russia also struck the region, killing a 66-year-old woman and injuring a 46-year-old woman.

Read also: Death toll from March 28 Russian attack on Dnipro rises to 5