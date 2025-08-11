Russia to intensify disinformation about Ukraine before Trump-Putin meeting – CPJ

The Center for Public Integrity warns of a new wave of Russian propaganda around the Trump-Putin meeting

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

Russia intensifies disinformation campaign before and after the US Presidential meeting Donald Trump with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska. About reports Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

According to the CPJ, the Russians will actively spread manipulative narratives about Ukraine's alleged unwillingness to negotiate peace, blocking and delaying negotiations, putting forward allegedly unrealistic demands, etc.

The spread of narratives about the alleged non-subjectivity of Ukraine, whose fate is allegedly decided by Putin and Trump, is also intensifying.

In addition, the narrative will be promoted that Europe is not capable of solving security issues without Russia's participation, as Putin's meeting with Trump allegedly demonstrates who is responsible for security in Europe.

In this context, it is also expected to promote the message that Putin is on an equal footing with Trump and only Russia and the United States can ensure global security, the Center notes.

Separate messages will be spread about the alleged "final loss" of Ukraine's sovereignty, complete dependence on Washington or London, which allegedly force the country to fight "to the last Ukrainian" to secure the interests of their states.

In addition, the Center predicts that Russia will intensify its attempts to provoke a split between Ukraine and the United States, as well as between Ukraine-EU and the United States-EU.

Russian propaganda attempts to discredit US sanctions are also expected to intensify.

"Propagandists will spread messages about the alleged ineffectiveness of sanctions and their harm to the US and EU economies," the CPD warned.