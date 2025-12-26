Russia will mobilize more people to the army in 2025 than planned – Budanov

Russia's mobilization plan for the current year provided for the recruitment of 403,000 people, which Russia exceeded

Kirill Budanov (Photo: LIGA.net)

In 2025, Russia will exceed the plan to recruit people into the army. This was stated in an interview with Suspilne reported chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanov.

Russia's mobilization plan for 2025 envisaged the recruitment of 403,000 people. This figure was already recorded in early December, which means that in 2025 the Russians will exceed the established norms of recruitment, the DIU head noted.

According to Budanov, contract soldiers remain the main source of recruitment for the Russian army.

He also said that Russia's mobilization plan for 2026 envisages the recruitment of 409,000 people. He also said that the Russian army is facing problems in recruiting people for the war.

"That's why they periodically increase the level of one-time payments: it varies depending on the region, but these are significant amounts. This is how they lure people to join the army," he said.