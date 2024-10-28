Russian airstrikes target Kharkiv and Chuhuyiv, injuring 21, including 5 children

Early reports indicate 21 people were injured, including five children. Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing in the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv

Photo: SES

The number of people injured in Russian airstrikes on three districts of Kharkiv has risen to 21, including five children, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

Late on Sunday and in the early hours of Monday, the enemy launched strikes on the Shevchenkivskyi, Saltivskyi, and Kholodnohirskyi districts of Kharkiv, as well as the town of Chuhuyiv in Kharkiv Oblast.

Preliminary reports indicate that 21 people were injured, including five children. Emergency rescue operations are ongoing in the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv.

In Chuhuyiv, a fire broke out in an outbuilding as a result of the attack.

In the early hours of October 27, Russia struck energy facilities in Sumy Oblast. Additionally, Russians attacked Kyiv with strike drones, all of which were neutralized on the outskirts of the capital.

Overall, the aggressor attacked Ukrainian regions with 80 strike drones. Air defense forces shot down half of them.

During the day, Russians struck the Kutsurub community of the Mykolaiv district with FPV drones, killing a local. The enemy also launched a repeat attack on a police vehicle.

See also: Russian authorities report drone attack on distilleries in Voronezh Oblast – video