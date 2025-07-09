Russian army systematically robs its own military – military intelligence

The DIU found that about 10% of the occupants of the Southern Military District do not receive financial support or receive it in full

Some servicemen of the occupation army do not receive financial support or do not receive it in full. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate, citing documents from the Russian Ministry of Defense on the results of an inspection of the Southern Military District in March-April 2025.

The DIU found out that about 10% of the military personnel of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces do not receive financial support or receive it in full.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, more than 2,500 occupants of the Southern District did not receive financial support at all due to the lack of documents on their enrollment in the service, and about 3,000 more – due to "lack of bank details.".

More than 20,000 people have not received their payments in full due to the lack of relevant orders, the intelligence service said. Payments to the families of more than 2,500 killed by the occupiers, as well as more than 2,000 people discharged from the Russian Armed Forces, have not been processed either.

The report refers to only one of Russia's five military districts, the Southern Military District. On the scale of the entire Armed Forces of the aggressor state, the problems may be even deeper, the intelligence report stated.

"Such a systematic approach may indicate a deliberate policy of robbing the aggressor state of its own military, which the Kremlin uses as cannon fodder. This is another confirmation that people in the Russian army are only expendable," said Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

The analysis of the information obtained shows a significant deterioration in the situation with payments in the Russian army in 2025.