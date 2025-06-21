Russia is recruiting citizens of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to fight against Ukraine as labor migrants

The occupier (Illustrative photo: Russian resource)

Citizens of Central Asian states are increasingly becoming targets of forced mobilization by Russian security forces. This was reported by Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

The intelligence noted that these are, in particular, citizens of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan who arrive in Russia as labor migrants.

Russians mislead foreigners with promises of "quick money" on short-term contracts.

"In reality, the chances of not only earning money but also surviving are minimal. Most of these "volunteers" die," the DIU emphasized .

Among the recently killed mercenaries were citizens of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan:

→ Umarov Sirozhiddin Sabyrjanovich, private with the 164th separate motorized rifle brigade (military unit 11740), badge AB-986480, born on 19 March 1984, Tashkent;

→ Kholbuvozoda Muhammad Fayzullo, call sign Basmach, private of the 1st motorized rifle regiment (military unit 31135), badge AB-052894, born on 28 January 1984. He signed the contract on February 25, 2025.

According to intelligence, mobilized migrants are being used to form separate units, which are mainly used in the most dangerous areas of the frontline.

Even if they survive the hostilities, foreigners cannot return to normal life: in their countries of origin, they face criminal prosecution for participation in the armed forces of a foreign state with the prospect of long-term imprisonment.

Photo: GUR

On April 23, 2025, law enforcement officers in Kyrgyzstan detained four people suspected of recruiting citizens to participate in hostilities in the Russian army.

On June 11, it was reported that a court in Uzbekistan sentenced a citizen of the country who fought on the side of Russia as part of the Wagner terrorist group to five years in prison.